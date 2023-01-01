This soothing, star-studded selection boasts dense, frosty nugs covered in a generous layer of trichomes, giving it an almost snowy appearance. Gelato Punch buds also exhibit a mix of deep greens and purples, with striking orange pistils weaving throughout; featuring a fruity berry flavor coupled with an uppercut of peppery, grape-evoking diesel aromas — your new favorite late-night snack is here!



Gelato Punch’s lineage is widely-renowned (it’s a cross between the famously delicious Gelato #33 and the legendary Purple Punch). An indica-dominant hybrid that gets straight to the point, here you can expect an initial rush of bliss which ultimately gives way to nap-inducing sedative properties. Notable terpenes found within this strain include: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, & Myrcene.





Show more