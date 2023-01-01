Press with the best! Our original rosin bags are premium rosin filter bags, made in the USA from the highest quality material. For use with organic flower and your ROSINBOMB M-series press, our rosin bags are the most efficient and cost effective solution for your rosin pressing needs!



- 12 Pack

- 250 Micron

- Size: 2 1/2" x 4 3/4"

- 100% FDA Food Grade

- Heat resistant up to 375ºF

- Poly screen heat stamped to the absolute micron

- Military grade, 100% nylon reinforced stitching

- Washable and Re-usable

Show more