A monumental leap forward in solventless rosin production! The M-60 press utilizes our patent pending Flow Channel Technology™ to make continuous press easily achievable. This unit comes with conversion plates that allow for choice in pressing method: single-action press when a test batch is required, and Flow Channel diamond-hard coated press plates and continuous flow collection plate when you’re ready to scale up production.



The M-60 is fully electric and ready to go out-of-the-box. It is compact yet delivers over 6000 lbs of pressure with each press. That means no large footprint, no noisy air compressors, no manual cranks, and no complicated set ups.



Contact us to discuss multi-unit production planning!

