It’s time to get everything you need in one slick, smell-proof bag! Compact, powerful, and super easy to use. The Rocket is small enough to carry with you and weighs only 13 lbs, and still deliver an industry leading 1,500 lbs of force. It is extremely quiet and all-electric. That means no noisy air compressors and no manual pumps required. Take the Rocket anywhere in your discreet and secure smell proof bag to create fresh, clean extracts with friends. With your own press, the options are endless -- press any one of your favorite strains and always know exactly what goes into the extract you make. Included in this bundle:



Included in this Bundle:



- Rosinbomb Rocket

- Mavstix

- Parchment Paper 12 pack

- Rosinbomb Bombloader

- Flower Bags 12 pack

- Calyx Jar

Show more