About this product
Rosineer wax tool set is a perfect accessory for gathering rosin or oil off parchment paper once you have completed the solvent-less oil extraction. The double-tipped surgical-grade stainless steel tools are ideal for detail work in scraping, sculpturing, scooping, packing, cleaning and picking. The food-grade silicone mat makes rosin collection effortless, allowing you to handle the stickiest extract with zero waste or mess. Colorful silicone concentrate containers and thick glass containers are a perfect choice for extract and precursor packaging and storage. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Similar to the mat and silicone jar, the tray is made with BPA-Free food-grade silicone and completely safe to use. This amazing tool set will last for a long time and comes with a convenient bamboo carrying case with magnetic pins for easy open and close.
Box Content:
- 1 x Ball-N-Scalpel tool is made for rolling and collecting rosin off the parchment paper and then cutting them into desired shape and size.
- 1 x Pick-N-Awl tool is made for making holes in things and poking things. So this is great for a poker or to clean out hard to get to parts of pipes.
- 1 x Carve-N-Brush tool is made for upkeep and odd jobs. Cleaning downstems and around the inside of mouthpieces is a breeze with the brush tool.
- 1 x Scrape tool can lift shovel sized dabs onto a banger. It can be useful as a cleaning tool instead though.
- 1 x Point-N-Gouge and one Point-N-Scraper tools are made for forming, engraving, collecting wax, rosin.
- 1 x 5 ml concentrate lidded jar - BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe.
- 1 x 5 ml concentrate lidded thick glass jar.
- 1 x dab tray - BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe.
- 1 x 4 " x 6 " rosin mat - BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F.
- 1 x bamboo carrying case.
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.