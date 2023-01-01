About this product
Rosineer Cooling Plate is designed for cooling down freshly pressed rosin or hash oil, preserving its valuable terpene, and improving concentrate flavor. The cold plate makes runny oil stable and easy to work with. Refrigerate or freeze the plate for a while when pressing rosin and then just place it under a piece of parchment paper and let your rosin cool. The plate can also be used as a warming plate to make solid, crumbly rosin more pliable and easy to work with. The product comes with a stylish silicone mat that protects the plate and your working surface, isolates it to keep the plate cold or warm for a longer period of time, and serves as a nonstick surface similar to any other silicone mat for working with rosin. Clean the plate with soap and water and dry with a paper towel. Silicone mat is dishwasher safe.
Specifications
Plate size, L x W x H: 8 x 6 inch / 200 x 150 mm
Plate material: Food grade aluminum
Cover material: Food grade silicone (withstand up to 250 °C / 482 °F)
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.