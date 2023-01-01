Rosineer Dabbing & Cleaning Tool Kit is an ideal set that helps you to properly use and maintain your dabbing or other equipment. The kit contains a BPA-free food grade nonstick silicone mat, two cleaning brushes, stainless steel tweezers, three double-tipped surgical-grade stainless steel tools great for detail work in scraping, sculpturing, scooping, packing, and picking, large sift scraper, and sterilizing wipes. All tools and the mat are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. The kit comes in a padded tin case that keeps your tools nicely organized and ready for use at any time.



Box Content:



1 x Short black cleaning brush

1 x Long white cleaning brush

1 x Pair of metal tweezers

1 x Curved spear-tip and ballpoint tool

1 x Flat paddle with a sharp edge and flat spear tool

1 x Small spoon and pointy tip tool

1 x Sift scraper with cleaning brush

5 x Alcohol cleaning wipes

1 x Silicone mat (19cm x 11cm)

