Rosineer PTX Tumbler allows you to easily sift up to 140 gr (5 oz) of material in just a few minutes. Operation of the tumbler is controlled by a set of dials: a variable speed control and a timer. The easily removable drum comes with a factory installed set of 150 micron stainless steel mesh screens, and optional sets of screens (100 and 200 micron) are also available and can be purchased separately. Additionally, the tumbler is equipped with a ray of features aiding in trichomes collection such as a chamber light, removable tray, storage drawer, and a complimentary set of collection tools. Please see the company's site for more details, pricing, and purchasing.



Specifications



Volume: Up to 140 gram

Mesh Size: Installed 150 microns / Optional (sold separately) 100 and 200 microns

Drum's Mesh Material: Food-Grade Stainless Steel

Timer: 0 - 120 min

Dimensions: 16.5 x 10.2 x 8.3 in / 42 x 26 x 21 cm

Tumbler Weight: 15 lb

