RC Sour Budder Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
A cross of Lemon Zktlz and GSC, this THC potent hybrid strain smells of citrus and butter.
Sour Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
8% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
