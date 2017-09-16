Royal High
About this product
The vast majority of the genetics used in CBD Tonic hybrid of Critical Mass and Diesel Tonic were created by legendary breeders from the Netherlands. This variety was cultivated with the medical user in mind but would also appeal to the majority of people due to its delightful citrus-grapefruit flavour and unusually strong terpene profile.
CBD Critical Mass effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
