Derived from G-13 and Chem Dawg 91 genetics, this strain produces dense, crystal-heavy buds. This specific phenotype displays strong sativa qualities on the outset of consumption. Featuring a complex citrus bouquet, Liberty Haze has distinct lime and grapefruit highlights both on the palate and on the nose. A heavy presence of terpinolene gives this strain a distinctly uplifting indication.
Liberty Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
195 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
