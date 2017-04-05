Royal High
About this product
Mazar X GWS is a wonderful combination of two legendary strains, Mazar-I-Sharif and the Great White Shark, that represents a delicious pairing of classic indica varieties. Production staff at United Greeneries have nicknamed it “Raspberry Jam” due to its intense berry scented terpene profile.
Mazar I Sharif effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!