Royal High

Mazar x GWS

IndicaTHC 13%CBD
Mazar X GWS is a wonderful combination of two legendary strains, Mazar-I-Sharif and the Great White Shark, that represents a delicious pairing of classic indica varieties. Production staff at United Greeneries have nicknamed it “Raspberry Jam” due to its intense berry scented terpene profile.

Mazar I Sharif effects

Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
