This pure indica strain boasts a distinct honeydew profile with supporting pine notes. Northern Lights is one of the most famous strains of all-time and proudly Cascadian - just like us. Commonly consumed under the stars but equally at home under the sun, this strain boasts a terpene profile dominated by pinene and myrcene.
Northern Lights effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
