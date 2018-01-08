Royal High
A hybrid of the legendary OG Kush and White Russian, Serious Kush offers a new-school twist on two renowned strains. Serious Kush is a great indica-dominant hybrid that features a robust terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and myrcene.
OG Kush effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
