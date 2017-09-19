Royal High
With a lineage originating in Pakistan of Skunk #1 and Afghani genetics, this strain has been a renowned variety for decades and used to breed other popular hybrids.
Featuring a trademark skunky, floral profile supported by sweet creamy undertones and a terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and myrcene, this is a medium THC product that punches above its weight.
Super Skunk effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
