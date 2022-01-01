About this product
THE PYRAMID
Crafted in Silver Plate.
The power of The Pyramid, Is it real?
Push the Pharaohs Gold Button . . .Enter the tomb to find your weed. When done, snap it closed to keep your stash secure and fresh.
This classic shape, with a high relief textured design, will look great sitting on your coffee table or desk.
The Pyramid can travel with you in a backpack or a ladies purse.
Specifications:
Size: 3" x 3" x 2" / Material: Silver Plate / Textured Surface
Lock Button: Gold Plate /Textured Interior/ Hinged Cover
