  • Crack Mints - Feminized & Autoflower - Hybrid - Thin Mint Cookies x Green Crack
  • Silver Lime Pie CBD - Feminized & Autoflower - Sativa Dominant - CBD Skunk Haze x Lime Amnesia
  • Kong's Cookies - Feminized & Autoflower - Hybrid - Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Kong's Back (gg#4)
  • The Dank Father - Feminized - Indica Dominant - LA Confidential x Grandaddy Purple x O.G Kush
Premium Quality Cannabis Seeds, Seed Bank - Feminized & Auto

Our story

At Root To Cure, we believe in what Mother Nature provides us. Our particular focus of her works is one of the most magnificent and revered plants in all existence, the Cannabis Plant.

​Having made our way into the Cannabis scene reviewing the best seeds and seedbanks in the industry, we have been able to combine that wealth of knowledge with years of collective experience, working with top level growers and breeders. Put that all in a pot and you get a catalogue of seeds that we believe are the most effective and honestly priced premium cannabis seeds around today.

