Logo for the brand RYOT®

RYOT®

Keeper Keychain Storage Container - Large

About this product

Keychain ready with a strong seal, RYOT Keeper Keychain Storage Containers are one of the most convenient and cost effective portable storage solutions available!

Large – 3.7 x 2.2 inches (94mm L x 55.5 W x 24mm H)
FEATURES: Airtight and Watertight Seal and Convenient Keychain Loop
