Logo for the brand RYOT®

RYOT®

Keeper Keychain Storage Container - Small

About this product

Keychain ready with a strong seal, RYOT Keeper Keychain Storage Containers are one of the most convenient and cost effective portable storage solutions available!

Small – 1.75 x 1 inches (44mm Diameter x 25mm H)

FEATURES: Airtight and Watertight Seal and Convenient Keychain Loop
