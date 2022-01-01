RYOT® Humidor Combo Box in Walnut - 8x11 with 4x7 Screen Box



These gorgeous, locking boxes feature an interior open topped monofilament screened box with additional storage for hand pipes, papers, lighters, pokers, or other small smoking accessories. Fully loaded, RYOT® locking boxes make for the perfect home smoking station!



-Durable wood construction with a high quality workmanship

-Attractive Metal Lock and Key

-Open Top Monofilament Box for storing and sifting smoking blends

-Additional Storage for smoking accessories

-2 Removable Storage Dividers

-Includes a RYOT® Prep Card

-Classic Engraved Branding

-Seamless black glass base tray

-All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend

-Exterior Box Depth: 3"