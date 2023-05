Start your day off right with our new ceramic Moon Mug.



• Ceramic

• 11 oz mug dimensions: 3.85″ (9.8 cm) in height, 3.35″ (8.5 cm) in diameter

• Dishwasher and microwave safe



Sackville is a contemporary cannabis brand designed by women who like to smoke weed. Based in NYC, Sackville creates design forward smoking accessories that beg to be displayed rather than hidden away.

