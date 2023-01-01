Take charge of your own destiny with our Crystal Ball Pipe. Designed to give you the ultimate smoking experience allowing you to get lost in your manifestation.



As beautiful on your coffee table as it is in action, this pipe is a must have to add to your smoking ritual.



Premium borosilicate Glass which is known for withstanding high temperatures and its durability. 2-piece pipe consists of the orb smoking vessel and the glass base designed to hold the pipe while not in use.

Show more