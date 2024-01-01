  • Melt away your pain and enjoy your new found rejuvenation.
  • The perfect moisturizer
  • Our tincture is the perfect addition to your daily routine.
  • Take it all with you on your wellness journey
Unlock the Promise of your Natural Potential.

SAFI puts comfort and wellness in your hands, thanks to the power of transparent plant medicine. We offer Natural Alternatives for Pain and Stress Management, with an array of hemp derived CBD products to take care of what’s most important – Yourself.
We’ve infused our products with the most concentrated form of CBD available, without unwanted impurities or side effects. Everything we make is designed to help unlock the promise of your natural potential.

SAFI. Be Well.

Our Difference:

PURE: Our products contain the purest form of CBD available on the market with no residual chemical or side effects. 100% THC free, even at trace amounts, allowing you to experience the benefits of wellness without jeopardizing your values, career, or lifestyle.
POTENT: Our formulas contain generous amounts of CBD.
TRANSPARENT: We separate ourselves from the pack, offering transparent 3rd party tested lab results directly on our packaging with QR codes for easy access to information.
CLEAN: SAFI formulas are free of parabens, phthalates, animal byproducts, and unnecessary toxins that inhibit the efficacy of CBD.

