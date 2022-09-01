Our Sweet & Sour Sativa Ready-to-Roll by Saturday is available in convenient 7g packs. This fresh Sativa-dominant Hybrid cultivar is a mix of Ghost Train Haze and Ultra Sour, with very strong THC potency potential.



With Ready-to-Roll we always shred our quality product from whole flower, never shake or trim. Our gently milled blend is carefully curated to produce the perfect balance of sweet and sour. Packed with fruity citrus and sour fuel aromas, to create that ‘once a week’ Saturday magic. Are your taste buds ready?