About this product
We bred Argvana based on consumption data we received from patients and doctors in order to reach a THC/CBD balanced strain that will be effective for a set of desired indications.
Moderate psychoactive effect and intensified medicinal activity.
Suitable for a normative lifestyle (work, study, etc.). This strain has powerful anti-inflammatory properties with the ability to alleviate pain even for those suffering serious conditions.
A very strong citrus fruit aroma combined with honey sweetness. A unique and outstanding scent by all accounts.
About this brand
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.