About this product
lasting relief. This Dutch strain has a varied blend of smells: fruit, flowers and fine herbs all emit a powerful and delicious aroma that takes you right to the streets of Amsterdam. Its remarkable and buoyant flavors promise a tasty and unforgettable experience.
About this brand
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.