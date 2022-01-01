Seach Medical Group, pioneering the field of medical cannabis in Israel and worldwide since 2008. Founded by the Sarid family, 3rd generation of farming experts, who were exposed to the great medical potential of cannabis during their father’s unfortunate sickness. With the growing awareness about cannabis and its medicinal benefits, the Sarid family has spent many years researching and developing medical cannabis products of uncompromising quality with the goal of improving the lives of thousands of patients. The vast knowledge and experience gained over the last decade has allowed the company to continuously improve the quality of its products, while advancing the company’s technological capabilities. Seach’s wide variety of exclusive strains, global network of strategic partnerships, groundbreaking clinical trials, and development of novel cannabis technology, gives Seach a leading presence in the global cannabis industry.



Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.