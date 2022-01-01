About this product
Deep and powerful scent, aromas of freshly tilled soil and fine herbs. An unforgettable taste, with hints of nutmeg and earl gray.
About this brand
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.