About this product
Nevertheless it does not impede mental clarity, and allows for good cognitive capacity and a high level of functionality. Stirring, energizing and enlightening, a classical Sativa combining several strains from the equator. Lemony scent with hints of pine, eucalyptus and opulent incense.
About this brand
Today, and for the last decade, the company has been supplying high-quality medical cannabis products to leading pharmaceutical brands, as well as thousands of patients and pharmacies on a monthly basis. All the company’s products are cultivated and manufactured in accordance with the most stringent standards and instructions of the Ministry of Health.