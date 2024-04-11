The Ultimate solution for efficient and RELIABLE seed germination. Cultivar Lab is The only System in the world that allows you to germinate seeds inside of a controlled environment that will keep the seeds germinating under a consistent temperature range which is set by the user. Save time and energy with this innovative tool designed to provide textbook Germination conditions for all types of seeds!



Cultivar Lab's Temperature Controlled Seed Germination System is a One of A Kind Product Designed By The Team From Seed Canary to make the germination process EASY. The System is made from Quality HIGH Heat Resistant Polymer ensuring durability and optimal heat distribution, while also Making The Unit light weight for use while on the go! .This Unit is Temperature Controlled, Which Keeps Your Seeds At The Range That You Set The Unit To, Ensuring Your Seeds Germinate Under a Consistent Temperature Preventing Them From Shock! The Cultivar Lab Seed Germination System Is an ESSENTIAL TOOL Designed For ALL Gardeners Alike!



Product Features:

-User-Friendly: SIMPLE to operate for hassle-free germination.

-Reliable Results: Delivers consistent results... Every time.

-Reusable: A Design Built To LAST, Just Replace Cotton Pads! (Found At MOST Stores)

-Organized: Keeps your seeds neatly arranged and Protected While They Germinate .

-Innovative Design: Eliminates the need for multiple containers, plastic baggies, heating mats, & all of that fun stuff.

-Seed-Safe: Provides a secure environment for Ideal seed germination conditions.

-Eliminate Risk of Over/Under Heating: Set The Desired Temperature Range and The System Will Keep The Range Consistent!

-Lab-Ready: Suitable for laboratory use or while at home.

-Cold Storage Safe: Suitable for cold storage conditions.

-Durable: Made from A Tough Heat Resistant Polymer

-Light Weight Feel: Designed To Be Durable & Light Weight For Use While on The Go!

-Digital Controls: Use The Digital Controller To Conveniently Set The Temperature! No More Guessing Temps OR Messing With Janky Dials!

How to Use The Cultivar Lab Temperature Controlled Germination System:



Setup: Place the Unit on a flat surface and Plug in The Power Cord.



Temperature Control: Once The Cord is plugged in, The Digital LCD Screen Will Light Up. Press The SET Button Once To Change The Desired Temp. Press The Below button To Lower The Temperature OR The Set Button Once More To Increase It.



Add Cotton Pads: Moisten The Cotton Pads Under Luke Warm Water, And Place One Pad In Each Pod.



Add Seeds and Layer Pads: Add Seeds To The First Layer Of Cotton Pads in Each Pod, and ADD an Additional Layer of Moistened Pads Over The Seeds Covering Them.



Monitor and Hydrate: Hydrate as needed & Never let the pads dry out! Avoid frequent lid removal to prevent temperature fluctuations.



Transplant: Once the seeds have germinated and Have a tap root, carefully transfer them to your preferred medium of choice!



What’s Included?

-The Germination System (With Temp Controller ) - Single Unit

-12V Power Supply Cord

-One Pack of Cotton Pads

-Instructions Manual

-6 Month Protection Warrantee



read more