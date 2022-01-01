About this product
The Session water pipe is beautiful, functional, and unapologetically simple. This set of replacement bowls and downstems, made of borosilicate glass, are for those annoying and inevitable little accidents. Always have a backup to keep your session going.
About this brand
Session Goods
Session Goods believes that joy lies in the little things; that indulging yourself shouldn't feel taboo or be reserved for hidden moments. We believe in the art of relaxation, taking pleasure seriously and embracing moments of leisure. We see the culture and stigma of smoking maturing and believe that the products used to enjoy it should evolve as well. We make beautiful, functional and simple smoking accessories for the modern smoker. Check out our modern takes on the classic bong and pipe.