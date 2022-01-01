Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs!

Minor assembly and adhesive (not included) required. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels.

[10 Blister Packs Only] Approx 4.5 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit our original Shatter Packs (1.5 x 2" SD Card Size) Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations

Please choose your option carefully if you need Shatter Packs included with your order!

[EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE ACTIVE PRODUCTS. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders