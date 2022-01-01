10 Bottomless Concentrates Shatter Labels EMPTY Oil Distillate Plastic Blister Packaging BP-005
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs!
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels. Minor assembly required
10 Pieces - Approx 3.25 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit most 0.5ML / 0.5G cartridges (not included). Use a strong adhesive to meet childproof regulations
DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTS OR ADHESIVE
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels. Minor assembly required
10 Pieces - Approx 3.25 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit most 0.5ML / 0.5G cartridges (not included). Use a strong adhesive to meet childproof regulations
DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTS OR ADHESIVE
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!