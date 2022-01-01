Step up your packaging game with our original Mama Ganja & Shatter Labels blister packs!

Looking for more flavors? Search "Mama Ganja flavors" in Amazon - Green Apple, Blood Orange, Lemon OG, Key Lime Pie, Blackberry Kush, Cake Batter, King Louie OG, Grape Ape & More Available!

(10 Blister Packs) Approx 3 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fits most 0.5 syringes - please choose carefully if you need matching syringes!

Minor assembly required, DOES NOT INCLUDE ADHESIVE

Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders