10 Mama Ganja LEMON TANGIE 0.5ML Blister Packaging Childproof Child Resistant Design BP-022
About this product
Available in 10, 25 and 50 packs. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Mama Ganja & Shatter Labels. Minor assembly required
Approx 3.25 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit most 0.5ML / 0.5G cartridges (not included). Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations
[EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES OR ADHESIVE
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders