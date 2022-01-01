25 Black Gold Foil Shatter Packs Wax Oil SD Card MMJ Packaging by Shatter Labels SP-003
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS
Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
25 x Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Best used in combination with our parchment paper!
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
25 x Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Best used in combination with our parchment paper!
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!