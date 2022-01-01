Step up your packaging game with our original child-resistant and retail ready clamshells!

Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels

2.75 x 3.75" Inserts with heavy duty plastic clamshells. Fitted with a 0.5 x 3" mold that fits 1.0ml carts. Carts in 0.5ml sizes work best when used with stoppers

DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES

Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders