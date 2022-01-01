EMPTY 3.25" x 1.25" x 0.75" Slim style cartridge boxes with exclusive foil print by Shatter Labels

Available in 25, 50 and 100 Packs!

CARTRIDGES NOT INCLUDED - DISPLAY BOXES ONLY

Easy to assemble, take your display packaging to the next level! Foldable inserts included

Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.