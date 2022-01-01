25 GORILLA BOMB Strain Cannabis Label Shatter Packs Wax Medical Concentrate Packaging by Shatter Lab
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original SHATTER PACKS
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels
Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels
Shatter Packs: 1.5 x 2" Standard SD Card Size
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!