25 Isle Extracts Oil Empty Extra Slim Distillate Packaging Boxes by Shatter Labels VB-028
About this product
25 x EMPTY slim display (H) 3.5 x (W) 1 x (D) 1" Boxes with full color print - tank shown for demo purposes
Features a 1/2" built-in slot for your cartridges, works best when used with the tubes that come with most cartridges. Even fits some syringe styles!
Take your display packaging to the next level! Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product!
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Features a 1/2" built-in slot for your cartridges, works best when used with the tubes that come with most cartridges. Even fits some syringe styles!
Take your display packaging to the next level! Open window design to store and proudly display your tank product!
Designed and manufactured by Shatter Labels
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!