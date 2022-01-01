25 La Mort Extracts Red Foil Extract Concentrate Shatter Labels Matte Envelopes #165
About this product
25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelopes
Full color & foil print on soft matte card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
One of our highest end prints! Features a variety of our printing options to showcase their quality. Foil on soft matte stock
Best used in combination with wax paper
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Full color & foil print on soft matte card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
One of our highest end prints! Features a variety of our printing options to showcase their quality. Foil on soft matte stock
Best used in combination with wax paper
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders. Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!