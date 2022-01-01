25 Shatter Labels EMPTY Assorted Dispensary Mylar Bags for Flower Baked Goods Pre-rolls & More!
About this product
You will receive a random assorted pack from all of our available mylar sizes and styles, it's a perfect way to sample everything that we offer. From flower, pre-rolls, baked goods and more, we have you covered!
Smell proof and light proof zipper style pouches and all of our mylar styles and sizes
Requests are not currently accepted, every pack will be a wide variety of styles and sizes. If you're looking for a specific style and design you can search "Shatter Labels Mylar" in Amazon for all our listings or write to us directly and we'll provide you the Amazon links
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders