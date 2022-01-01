50 Black Holographic Silver Standard Company Oil Wax Extract Coin Foil Envelopes Style #004
About this product
2.25 x 3.5" #1 Coin Envelope Size
Featuring High Quality Silver Holographic Foil Print!
Pre-printed "Standard Oil Company" Style Logo
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
Featuring High Quality Silver Holographic Foil Print!
Pre-printed "Standard Oil Company" Style Logo
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!