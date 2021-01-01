About this product
Jellysickle is the first offering from the infamous BC legacy crew, Kootenay’s Finest. Originally bred from in-house genetics, this spicy, pine, cultivar brings the hype, even for the veteran BC bud connoisseurs. Grown organically in living soil, with organic fertilizers, glacial-fed water and zero pesticides, hand-trimmed and packaged in Shelter Crafts' custom, overly descriptive, nitro-filled bags. Jellysickle is a hybrid cross between Purple Punch and Jelly Breath, its unique aroma is fueled by Limonene, Linalool, & Caryophyllene, and comes in at 3.31% overall terpenes. Lean in and enjoy this Legacy Legend.
Cultivar Lineage: Purple Punch x Jelly Breath
THC: 20-24%
CBD: 0-1%
Terpene Total: >3.0%
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
Cultivar Lineage: Purple Punch x Jelly Breath
THC: 20-24%
CBD: 0-1%
Terpene Total: >3.0%
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Shelter Craft
Shelter Craft features rotating genetics from micro-cultivators and craft growers across the country.
Through our Shelter Craft program, we are able to support small producers by bringing their unique offerings to market. Grown with love, processed with care, and consumed with appreciation.
Through our Shelter Craft program, we are able to support small producers by bringing their unique offerings to market. Grown with love, processed with care, and consumed with appreciation.