Jellysickle is the first offering from the infamous BC legacy crew, Kootenay’s Finest. Originally bred from in-house genetics, this spicy, pine, cultivar brings the hype, even for the veteran BC bud connoisseurs. Grown organically in living soil, with organic fertilizers, glacial-fed water and zero pesticides, hand-trimmed and packaged in Shelter Crafts' custom, overly descriptive, nitro-filled bags. Jellysickle is a hybrid cross between Purple Punch and Jelly Breath, its unique aroma is fueled by Limonene, Linalool, & Caryophyllene, and comes in at 3.31% overall terpenes. Lean in and enjoy this Legacy Legend.



Cultivar Lineage: Purple Punch x Jelly Breath



THC: 20-24%

CBD: 0-1%

Terpene Total: >3.0%

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Caryophyllene