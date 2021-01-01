About this product
B-Banner is a powerful hybrid bred by Dark Horse Genetics and is a cross between OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel. It has a balanced savoury and citrusy flavour profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. These craft buds are hang dried and hand-trimmed. Prairie Grass is a family-owned and operated craft cultivation facility
located in Southern Alberta.
Cultivar Lineage: Strawberry Diesel x OG Kush
THC: 22-26%
CBD: 0-1%
Terpene Total: >3.0%
Dominant Terpenes: Farnesene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Shelter Craft
Shelter Craft features rotating genetics from micro-cultivators and craft growers across the country.
Through our Shelter Craft program, we are able to support small producers by bringing their unique offerings to market. Grown with love, processed with care, and consumed with appreciation.
