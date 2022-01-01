Dear Bong Smoker, we heard you like SHRED. In honour of your commitment to the most classic of all smoking devices, we’ve crafted a special treat. Meet Dankmeister XL Bong Blend, SHRED’s chunky cousin made specifically for bong & pipe smokers. The XL grind allows you to pack a tighter, smoother bowl while maintaining airflow between the coarse chunks of sweet dankness. You might be thinking “but all you did is shred it less!”. Yes, that’s exactly what we did... now put that in your pipe and smoke it.