About this product
Dear Bong Smoker, we heard you like SHRED. In honour of your commitment to the most classic of all smoking devices, we’ve crafted a special treat. Meet Dankmeister XL Bong Blend, SHRED’s chunky cousin made specifically for bong & pipe smokers. The XL grind allows you to pack a tighter, smoother bowl while maintaining airflow between the coarse chunks of sweet dankness. You might be thinking “but all you did is shred it less!”. Yes, that’s exactly what we did... now put that in your pipe and smoke it.
About this brand
Shred
Whether you’re a sacred bong ripper, joint rolling wizard or a vape tech guru, SHRED has you covered. Quality flower, pre-shredded for those moments when you can’t be bothered with a grinder... With on-the-go lifestyles in mind, we package everything in a flexible pouch that can be stashed just about anywhere!