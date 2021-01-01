Loading…
Shred

Flower Power

About this product

Stop and smell the flowers.
Quality meets fantastic value in this specially curated sweet and floral blend of pre-shredded flower. A combination of strains with sweet and floral aromas. Because everyone deserves to buy themselves flowers every now and then.
THC: 18-20%
CBD: 0-1%
Available weight: 7g
