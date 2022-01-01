About this product
We’ve taken the original Funk Master and cranked up the volume (aka spiked it with kief), resulting in higher levels of THC, flavour and FUNK. The aroma knob is stuck at 10 with huge notes of skunky, earthy gas.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Shred
Whether you’re a sacred bong ripper, joint rolling wizard or a vape tech guru, SHRED has you covered. Quality flower, pre-shredded for those moments when you can’t be bothered with a grinder... With on-the-go lifestyles in mind, we package everything in a flexible pouch that can be stashed just about anywhere!