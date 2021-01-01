Shred
Gnarberry
Product rating:
About this product
It’s like a fruit smoothie you can smoke.
Notes of berry and fruity aromas combine for an experience that’s as refreshing as its affordable price point. A combination of strains with berry and fruity aromas. Some people put berries in their smoothies, others do this...
THC: 18-20%
CBD: 0-1%
Available weight: 7g
Notes of berry and fruity aromas combine for an experience that’s as refreshing as its affordable price point. A combination of strains with berry and fruity aromas. Some people put berries in their smoothies, others do this...
THC: 18-20%
CBD: 0-1%
Available weight: 7g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!