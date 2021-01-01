Loading…
Logo for the brand Shred

Shred

Gnarberry

About this product

It’s like a fruit smoothie you can smoke.

Notes of berry and fruity aromas combine for an experience that’s as refreshing as its affordable price point. A combination of strains with berry and fruity aromas. Some people put berries in their smoothies, others do this...

THC: 18-20%
CBD: 0-1%
Available weight: 7g
