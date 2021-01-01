Shred
Tropic Thunder
Take your taste buds on a trip.
This tropical citrus blend is a vacation for all the senses. Except, way cheaper than an actual vacation. A combination of strains with citrus and tropical aromas. Like a trip where the only thing you need to pack, is a bowl.
THC: 18-20%
CBD:0-1%
Available weight: 7g
