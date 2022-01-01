About this product
Silicone Dab Jar for Reclaim Catcher- 3 Pack
This item fits our Bougie Glass reclaim catcher and can be used as spare jars for that. This is the perfect size little silicone dab jar that you can use for your essential oils or wax when dabbing. It is fairly small and only measures about 1.5 inches across. Its small size makes it perfect for on-the-go. It is made from good quality silicone that is durable and can withstand wear and tear. Each order includes 3 jars total.
FEATURES
Standard silicone dab jar
Fits Bougie Glass reclaim catcher
3 jars included in each order
Good for dabbing
About 1.5 inches across
This item fits our Bougie Glass reclaim catcher and can be used as spare jars for that. This is the perfect size little silicone dab jar that you can use for your essential oils or wax when dabbing. It is fairly small and only measures about 1.5 inches across. Its small size makes it perfect for on-the-go. It is made from good quality silicone that is durable and can withstand wear and tear. Each order includes 3 jars total.
FEATURES
Standard silicone dab jar
Fits Bougie Glass reclaim catcher
3 jars included in each order
Good for dabbing
About 1.5 inches across
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SHP Online Smoke Shop
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes
SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.
SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.